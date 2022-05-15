LTE: Martin Cohn thanks Vermont congressional delegation

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, and Representative Welch for making Vermont the only state in which its entire congressional delegation has co-sponsored the Protecting Community Television Act introduced by both Senator Ed Markey (MA) and Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) as S 3361 and HR 6219.

The FCC is attempting to redefine franchise fee principles that have been in place since 1984. Without this legislation, the FCC will radically reduce the level of monetary support available to run Public, Educational, and Governmental (PEG) access channels across the United States.

Community access television stations, like Springfield Public Access TV (SAPA TV), connects us to our communities, catalyzes civic engagement, and keeps us up to date on the local issues and activities that affect our lives.

Please join with me in commending the Vermont congressional delegation’s acknowledgement of the vital need for preserving local information and communication needs.

Sincerely,

Martin Cohn

President, Cohn Public Relations

Springfield, Vt.