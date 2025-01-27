LTE: Kevin Winter on legislative priorities

Dear Editor,

Allow me to share the following thoughts from my legislative mentor, Jim Harrison.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, members of the administration will share their proposal to reform Vermont’s education system and the way to fund it. One leading legislator said the reform plan may be the biggest overhaul the legislature has seen in 50 years.

It’s no secret that last year’s increase in property taxes played a large role in changing the political makeup of the legislature in November. Understanding the new political dynamic and the message from voters, legislative leaders appear more open to hearing the governor’s reform suggestions this session.

Changing the status quo is never easy. Whether it is a change to a “foundation formula” like most states, where each district receives a flat amount per student from the state, or a change to Vermont’s lowest-in-the-nation staff-to-student ratio, there will be critics. The NEA and some other groups, for example, have argued that Vermont does not have a spending problem, but rather needs more income from higher earners.

The governor is also taking a lead on improving public safety. In his weekly press conference, he outlined a plan to help us move towards safer communities. A few of the administration’s proposals included repealing the “Raise the Age law” for 19-year-old young adult offenders, and reforming our youthful offender procedures to ensure accountability; revising bail laws to make it a tool courts and prosecutors can use to hold violators accountable, as the governor indicated many view our status as a “catch and release” system which does not deter repeat offenders; simplifying extradition laws; building a system that can deliver a swift and sustained connection to addiction treatment and recovery by retooling and reinvigorating existing programs; and elevating the Department of Public Safety to the Agency of Public Safety, making its director a cabinet level position in line with its importance.

Other items of note: the highly anticipated Clean Heat Standard report from the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was released this past week to the legislature. While the report estimated lower heating fuel increases than previously anticipated, the PUC concluded that the “Clean Heat Standard is not well suited to Vermont.” The report went on to say, “[A]chieving thermal sector greenhouse gas reductions consistent with the Global Warming Solutions Act would be best achieved by building upon existing programs, rather than overlaying a new and complex regulatory structure such as the proposed Clean Heat Standard.”

Rep. Noyes, D-Wolcott, and I will be leading a bipartisan effort to phase out the Vermont income tax on social security benefits. Vermont is currently one of only nine states that tax this important benefit to seniors.

A new pro-housing advocacy group, Let’s Build Homes, made of a wide range of people and organizations, says Vermont needs to build, build, and build again to address the state’s housing crisis. The former mayor of Burlington, Miro Weinberger, is the executive chair of the new group’s steering committee.

Jim Harrison is the state representative for Chittenden, Killington, Mendon, and Pittsfield.

Submitted by Rep. Kevin Winter, Ludlow-Mount Holly-Shrewsbury district.