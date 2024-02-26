LTE Janet Perry for Athens Selectboard, Australian balloting

Dear Editor,

To my neighbors in Athens, my name is Janet Perry, and I’m running for another three-year term on the selectboard this year. I would very much appreciate your vote. This year we need your vote also to keep Australian balloting for elected officials; there is an article for the town to vote it out. I feel that every vote matters. The past few years that we’ve had Australian balloting, we have seen 50% more votes than if it’s just at Town Meeting. Not all people can come to Town Meetings, but this year please come to vote to keep Australian balloting. This year the Town Meeting is on March 4, at 6 p.m., at the Community Center (old Athens School). So please come and have your voices heard.

Paid for by Janet Perry

Athens, Vt.