LTE Homelessness in Vermont

Dear Editor,

What would tip you off if a Vermonter was homeless or just couldn’t afford child care? When someone delivers groceries and has a back seat full of very little kids, I just think they are running a day care in the back seat of their car as well as delivering groceries. “Instacart” has created a new breed of entrepreneurs. But when a man cleared my driveway of snow, and then knocked on my door to let me know he was finished, there was a little girl standing next to him! “Where did she come from?” I asked. He explained that she had been waiting for him in his car. FOR AN HOUR? USING THE SNOWBLOWER TAKES AN HOUR TO CLEAR MY DRIVEWAY AND A FEW SHORT PATHS. IT WAS BELOW FREEZING OUTSIDE. I just figured he couldn’t afford childcare, but now I’m wondering if they were homeless.

I looked up homeless children in Vermont and they are legally allowed to go to school, but what about housing them? Does every child in Vermont have a legal right to a roof over their head? How many children are homeless in Vermont now?

Sincerely,

Cris Ericson

Chester, Vt.