LTE Heather Frahm: Why I am running for Springfield Selectboard

Dear Editor,

Why am I running for Selectboard of Springfield, Vt.? This town is full of potential. Many community leaders have worked hard, and the results are good. More can be done. I believe we must increase the tax base (the grand list) in order to reduce the burden on homeowners and maintain the quality of life we want for ourselves and future generations. According to the U.S. Census, from 2010-2022, “the population of Springfield has decreased by 272 people.” I believe our focus should be fostering growth in the resident population, the business community, and visitors. If we do not organically grow the grand list, we have only two options: 1) raise taxes and/or 2) decrease services. So my soap box begins. Broadcast to the world that Springfield isn’t just a location – it’s the ideal destination for living, working, and visiting! So, what’s our plan of action? Below are my key priorities:

Actively manage Springfield’s reputation with facts and promote Springfield. I believe people need to be informed. Let’s embrace the positive. I love what the chief of police is doing to support our schools. The officers are dedicated to daily visits at our schools, fostering positive interactions with students, teachers, and parents. This intentional effort ensures that we see these police officers in moments of tranquility rather than crisis. River Valley Tech Center, one word, “amazing!” Springfield Hospital, how lucky are we to have a hospital in our town? The care my husband received in the emergency room this year was truly exceptional. Springfield is witnessing the emergence of innovative businesses such as Vermont Wagyu, Mamava, Tenfold, Lucas Industries, and Cannatrol, adding vibrancy to our community. Further, as I invest more time in getting to know the individuals who lead our town, I am increasingly in awe of their dedication and contributions. Parks and Recreation successfully attracts 220 kids, approximately a third of our K-6 students, to participate in programs. Promoting Springfield will include one-page brochures such as “Adventure Springfield VT: History Seekers,” and “Adventure Springfield VT: Foliage Seekers.” These brochures, available in both hard copy and digital formats, aim to inform not only our community, but also visitors and prospective residents about the wealth of outdoor adventures, historical significance, and all other aspects we wish to share with the world. We are thrilled to introduce Springfield802, a strategic endeavor directed at visitors, residents, and businesses. Concurrently, we are elevating the quality of all our digital assets to enhance the representation of Springfield. Revitalizing the heart of our town. The vitality of the downtown scene is on the rise, thanks to the incorporation of new establishments like Black River Coffee, Shear Beauty Salon, and Uplift Acrobatics. The Garden Club’s endeavors are truly commendable, and it’s worth noting that they have a membership of over 80 individuals. I applaud the outstanding efforts of Springfield on the Move, in particular the addition of the new wayfinding signs. We also cannot forget some vital tenants to the downtown like Springfield Cinemas 3, the Co-op, CopperFox, and The Vault. I want more. I am eagerly anticipating the ongoing developments and positive transformations at 9 to 31 Main Street! And what about the river? I am convinced that the river stands as one of our town’s most invaluable assets. The town/SRDC has recently acquired the dilapidated Parks and Woolson building. Revitalizing that building, enhancing our view, will be a transformative moment for the town. Proliferation of business in Springfield. According to EED, we had 329 businesses registered in Springfield over the last 10 years. We have five businesses with more than 100 employees. I want to continue to support initiatives that retain and attract small and large businesses, and promote Springfield as a business-friendly environment. Yes, there are challenges; yes, we need workforce training, we need housing, but we need employers in order to elevate the household income levels in Springfield. We could get caught up in the chicken and the egg, but I will not. I aspire to attract a significant employer to Springfield. Initiating the process, we can craft presentations and sales packages to effectively kickstart our efforts. Let’s get creative!

I believe I have the qualifications to serve you well as a selectboard member:

I am currently on the selectboard, appointed December 2023, to replace Crissy Webster when she resigned to continue to lead her growing business. I was a member of the budget advisory committee (BAC), and have a good understanding of the town’s finances. I owned and successfully operated my business, Catalyst, for 15 years, and have my Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in finance. I have more than 25 years of sales, marketing, and communication expertise. Member of the board for Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC) and Springfield Hospital; former board member of Springfield Co-op.

If you want to know more about me:

My YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@heatherfrahm802.

My LinkedIn profile: www.linkedin.com/in/heather-frahm-33a2a628.

My email: heatherforspringfieldvermont@gmail.com.

Vote on or before March 5! Early voting begins on Feb. 14.

Springfield, Vt.