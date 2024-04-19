LTE Greater Falls Connections thanks the community

Dear Editor,

Greater Falls Connections (GFC), a substance misuse prevention coalition located in Bellows Falls, thanks the community members from Rockingham and Westminster for their funding support. The funds allow GFC to pay for staff and address needs that are not covered by federal and state grants, as well as the capacity to react to emerging and pressing community needs around substances and their misuse. GFC collaborates with the local school district and area community partners, and works directly with community members. For more information about what we do, please visit www.greaterfallsconnections.org.

Sincerely,

Neil Allen

Director of Greater Falls Connections