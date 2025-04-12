LTE: Fortuna family thanks community

The Fortuna family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our friends, family, and community for the incredible support, love, kindness, and compassion that was shown to us after the passing of our son Cody Fortuna, 31. In an instant, our lives changed forever. It is hard to imagine how different our life will be without Cody. Your support provides comfort as you all share our grief. The messages, meals, hugs, walks, dog walkers, shoppers, donations to his fund, and other assistance received from everyone, both here and across the country, was overwhelming and deeply appreciated.

Friends have established the Cody Fortuna Memorial Fund. This group will determine the final purpose of a lasting community memorial to honor his incredible life.

If you would like to donate to this fund, please mail to The Cody Fortuna Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 359, Ludlow, VT 05149. Please note his name on the donation.

We are so grateful to be surrounded by such a caring community.

Thank you,

The Fortuna Family