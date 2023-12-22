LTE ESBR grateful for school and community

Dear Editor,

During this holiday, it is time to be grateful for those that have given so much to the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR). Our students are fortunate to have a unique middle and high school opportunity in our community. First, we are so grateful for our exciting and talented staff. Our staff includes a Harvard graduate in English, a college professor and Argentinian-born Spanish teacher, a seasoned, well-respected, and well-known local math instructor, a local artist and teacher, and two doctoral college science teachers. What brings them to the Expeditionary School? Mostly, it is their passion for education, the vision of the school, and their desire to help young people. They have gravitated to 43 Main Street in Ludlow, Vt., because of the spirit of exploring at the school, and wanting to be of help to our community.

Top on the list of talented people at ESBR is our head of school Judy Pullinen. Judy is no stranger to the Ludlow community. She is a longtime resident of Ludlow, and was superintendent in Ludlow for years. She also brings a wealth of background in education as a tech center teacher, and leadership at a middle school and the tech center. She brings wonderful ideas for running an effective, innovative school, and wonderful connections.

This year, Ludlow went through a terrible flood. Our school is so grateful to the many people in town that shared their stories of the effects of the storn, our town’s reaction to it, and the recovery process. This community has shown the students how a community comes together in a crisis. We have seen the hard work of the people at the water and sewer treatment plant, the transfer station, the town office and town manager, the Ludlow disaster coordinator, BRAT, the FEMA workers, and so many local homeowners.

We are so fortunate to have so many people that care about this community and our school. On behalf of the Expeditionary School at Black River Trustees, which I am also grateful for their hours of commitment to this endeavor, I want to express our gratitude to the whole community for their encouragement and support.

Sincerely,

Gary Blodgett

Chair, ESBR Board of Trustees