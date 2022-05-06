LTE: Cynthia Gubb on alternatives to removing the Williams Dam

Dear Editor,

In response to the letter to the editor sent in by the Londonderry Conservation Committee – they are presenting only one side of the options to be considered by the townspeople of Londonderry. Removing dams has become very trendy, but we have other options to investigate before deciding on any final action to be taken in reference to the Williams Dam. The dam is an important part of Londonderry’s history, and certainly adds to the aesthetics of our eastern entrance to the town. We could consider and investigate a small hydro project, which could offer benefits to the town in the way of income and generating clean energy (also an environmental benefit). We have time to further study the issues, and there are a lot of people who would like to pursue this option. The Conservation Commission does not speak for all of the residents of the Town of Londonderry.

Sincerely,

Cynthia Gubb

Londonderry, Vt.