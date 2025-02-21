LTE: Chuck Gregory on August Murray

Dear Editor,

For Weathersfield voters who might not know it, selectboard candidate August Murray, his wife, and their confederates, in December 2023 forced Windsor County Republican Committee Chair John McGovern out of the chairmanship. The event was written up by Valley News columnist Jim Kenyon on Dec. 17, 2023. They began the putsch by shouting, “Point of order! Point of order!” during the recital of the Pledge of Allegiance. Murray, his wife, and three others subsequently filed a lawsuit against McGovern, and Murray became the vice-chair of the group.

In addition to marking their territory in the county, the Murrays also made a try for the state legislature. Ms. Murray ran for a state Senate seat in 2024. The couple lent $34,000 to Ms. Murray’s campaign. The most any of their Democratic opponents raised by popular subscription and Vermont Democratic Party donations was $14,000. Ms. Murray was not successful in gaining a Senate seat.

Ignorant of his conduct in these matters, yet recognizing him as a new owner of a considerable property in Weathersfield, the Weathersfield selectboard appointed Mr. Murray to fill a vacancy on their board. Mr. Murray later ran for the seat and lost. He is running again this Spring.

Mr. Murray recently bullied his way onto the Weathersfield Veterans Memorial Committee by attacking the veracity of its chair, DeForest Bearse, and impugning the conduct of the memorial committee itself. Ms. Bearse refuted his charges at a recent selectboard meeting, but in an attempt to defuse the hostile tone of the meeting, stepped down – and Mr. Murray was immediately appointed to fill the vacancy by the selectboard

As Republicans, the Murrays are allied with what’s going on in the White House at this time. I do not recommend entrusting him with a role in Weathersfield governance.

Paid for by Chuck Gregory

Springfield, Vt.