LTE CCCA thanks sponsors of Concerts on the Green

Dear Editor,

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA), working with the Town of Cavendish, thanks all the sponsors for the Concerts on The Green in Proctorsville this summer. The concerts were well attended and always thoroughly enjoyed. Music and the company of neighbors and friends bring us together in the best of ways.

Thank you to M&M Excavating, Gassetts Group, Castle Hill Resort and Spa, The Cavendish Community Fund, and Singleton’s Market. For information on our various activities and the work we do, go to our website at www.cavendishccca.org.

Sincerely,

Robin Timko

Cavendish, Vt.