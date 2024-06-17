LTE BRGNS thanks postal workers

Dear Editor,

The recent postal carrier’s food drive on behalf of Black River Good Neighbor Services Food Shelf deserves a huge thank you to our local postal workers. An amazing amount of food was donated in just one day, and for that we are extremely grateful.

Postal carriers went above and beyond as they collected bags of food together with their regular mail deliveries. In the postal world, this day is the “National Day of Giving,” and we are extremely proud of this supportive effort on behalf of those in need in our community.

For Black River Good Neighbor Services, this collection really does help in keeping our shelves stocked with essentials. For folks who access the food shelf, it really does help to create an atmosphere of “needing to use the food shelf is not the end of the world.” We find that when the shelves are stocked, people don’t feel quite as desperate as they might coming in. And we work hard to share compassion together with food assistance.

To the postal carriers and everyone in our community who donated food, thank you very much.

Sincerely,

Krey Kellington

Executive Director

Black River Good Neighbor Services