LTE Bellows Falls community garden

Dear Editor,

I’m writing about the proposed community garden in the demolished church footprint in Bellows Falls, on the corner of Atkinson and Church streets.

I think it’s a wonderful idea! The soil contamination is a problem, not a predicament, and it is likely all the village lots have lead and other contaminants from a century of lead paint on Victorian homes.

There are many ways to address this very common problem in this country, because the U.S. was late in eliminating lead from its paint and fuel. That delay is still negatively affecting our children today, as well as our gardens. However, many economical and effective methods have been used to either ameliorate the contaminants, or to bypass them. Barriers, raised beds, and growing fruiting plants where the fruits do not absorb the contaminants are the easiest methods.

As a permaculture designer and lifelong gardener on three continents, I’ve seen many types of gardens and situations. The most important key to a successful community garden is the community. I have only lived in Bellows Falls for two years now (this was my third Halloween), but I already see how this community has a great passion for its village and for each other. This green space is in the heart of the town, between two schools, a perfect spot to teach our children about the connection we have to Earth, water, sunshine, oxygen, and build our human and non-human relationships with those tiny soil organisms we rely on for our survival every day. Yes, the village could sell the lot and make some money, but an investment like a community garden pays us all back in both beauty and substance, as well as the invisible gift of building a stronger community regardless of its income or status. Many Bellows Falls residents do not have the space to grow a garden in their yards. This corner lot could fill that need. Bringing children and adults together to learn together, and share in the bounty they have coaxed from the Earth is a noble endeavor.

A garden is a blessing that lives forever. The beautiful stained glass window of St. Francis with his wild animals that used to overlook the villagers from that lot is now based at the BF train station. St. Francis has always been the symbol of nature’s protector and healer. He might have been relocated, but his spirit remains on the corner of Atkinson and School streets.

Let’s heal that lot together and make a garden of love and beauty, no?

With respect,

Pauline Schneider

Bellows Falls, Vt.