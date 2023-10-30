LTE Almost Canon Podcast

Dear Editor,

What is going on, readers of the Vermont Journal and The Shopper? My name is Nick, and I’m the host of Almost Canon Podcast, a radio-like show that can be found on apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

We are a small, up and coming podcast, produced out of southern Vermont. We focus on subjects that revolve around the “unknown.” Whether it’s mysterious creatures like Bigfoot or Dogman, alien abductions, demonic possessions, cursed castles, haunted mansions, dark rituals, scary folklore, mythical cites, lost treasure, and everything in between.

We also provide a safe place for those who have experienced the “unknown” to share their stories and encounters. We have talked with individuals like master diver and underwater archaeologist Annette Spaulding about her discovery of the “ghost of Charon lake,” as well as other strange things she’s experienced beneath the surface; award winning, high altitude cinematographer Thom Pollard about his part in discovering the body of George Mallory on Mount Everest, as well as his voyage aboard the reed ship known as Viracocha 2; Vermont’s very own paranormal author and keeper of mysterious lore Joseph Citro; Bennington Youtuber Brad Martin of Green Mountain Metal Detecting; as well as so many others.

While most of our work comes from the Almost Canon Studio, we also head into the field from time to time, and one project we’ve been planning for several months involves a local professional who is a friend of the show, and a very interesting location she found along the Williams River.

This is potentially a first of its kind investigation, and we are extremely confident in favorable results. We can’t say much more than that now, but follow Almost Canon on Facebook at Almost Canon Podcast, as well as Instagram at @Almostcanonpod for more! We also encourage listeners to contact us with their own encounters with the “unknown” at almostcanonpod@gmail.com .

Nick Willard, Host

Almost Canon Podcast