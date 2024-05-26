LTE A successful Weston Playhouse fundraiser

Dear Editor,

We would like to thank all those who helped with publicity, refreshments, and ushering, and participated in the recent Play Every Town concert in Weston, number 56 in the series of “Concerts for a Cooler Climate” taking place in each of the 252 Vermont towns. UVM professor David Feurzeig wowed the audience with his technical wizardry on the Old Parish Church grand piano, performing Chopin, Debussy, and other classics alongside his own compositions, which included jazz and ragtime. Weston resident and VSU professor Peter Miller joined him on the violin for a Handel sonata, and soprano Anne D’Olivo threw in a couple of classic rock numbers to round off the diverse program of music. The ever-generous Weston community raised a record amount of Play Every Town donations at the door for the flood-damaged Weston Playhouse. Sadly, the total amount needed for repairs will far exceed that amount, so further contributions are much appreciated. If you would like to send a check for Weston Playhouse repairs, please make it payable to the Weston Community Association and send c/o Old Parish Church, 100 Main Street, Weston, VT 05161.

If you missed this wonderful concert, you can still hear David Feurzeig in one of the many towns he will visit over the next few years. For information on the series, visit dfeurzei.w3.uvm.edu/PlayEveryTown/about.

Thank you,

Reverend Jon Bliss, minister

Anne D’Olivo, music director

Old Parish Church

Weston, Vt.