LRC to resume annual Penny Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the Ludlow Rotary Club will resume holding its annual Penny Sale on Saturday, April 30 in the Ludlow Elementary School Gymnasium at 6 p.m.

This will be the 64th LRC Penny Sale, a traditional event that features hundreds of prizes, donated by area businesses and individuals, as well as a raffle. The Penny Sale is free and open to everyone. Refreshments will also be made available.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from LRC members, by visiting the LRC website at www.portal.clubrunner.ca/2939, or by sending a check to LARCF, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

LRC members are currently soliciting area businesses and individuals for donations in the form of merchandise, gift certificates, or cash.

Proceeds from the Penny Sale help LRC underwrite its annual scholarship program for area graduating high school seniors enrolling in advanced educational programming. Through this program, the LRC has awarded over $150,000 in scholarship awards over the past 20 years. Last year, LRC scholarship awards totaled $9,000.