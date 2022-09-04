LRC hosts Steven Price for lunch

LUDLOW, Vt. – At a recent meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), Steven D. Price, noted author of many equestrian books, spoke to the members about his varied career in writing about horses.

He indicated that, as a youth attending a summer camp, he was “somewhat accidentally” introduced to horseback riding. Apparently, his instructor thought he was an experienced rider and put him on an aggressive horse. This was the beginning of a long relationship with horses, albeit, a rather “bumpy” start that evolved into a more seasoned and creative experience.

Price said that he rode “in Bermuda, Colombia, Ireland, England, France, Spain, Portugal, and Holland. I’ve ridden on American dude ranches and cattle ranches, fox hunts, and horse shows. Other highlights include galloping a horse on Santa Anita’s main track, and in a Texas rodeo opening parade.”

One of the highlights of Price’s career was watching the 1973 Belmont Stakes in the Jockey’s Room at the Santa Anita track that Secretariat won by 31 lengths, winning the Triple Crown. He said that at the finish of the race, the entire room of experienced jockeys arose and applauded Secretariat.

Price is the author or editor of 44 books dealing both with equestrian and other subjects, including “1001 Dumbest Things Ever Said,” “The Quotable Horse Lover,” “The Ultimate Fishing Guide,” and “Old As the Hills: The Story of Bluegrass Music.”

