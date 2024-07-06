LRC honors changing of the gavel

LUDLOW, Vt. – Members of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) gathered at the summer home of member Tom Harris for their annual Changing of the Gavel and picnic. The summer picnic was highlighted by the introduction of the new LRC president, George Thomson, as he assumed that responsibility from Thomas Ray, the outgoing president of the club. At that time, Thomson honored Ray with a plaque for his leadership and guidance of the LRC for the past year. In addition to this ceremony, LRC members enjoyed the fun and camaraderie of each other offered by the lakefront site of the picnic.