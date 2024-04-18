LRC hears from Ludlow town manager Brendan McNamara

LUDLOW, Vt. – On the anniversary of his appointment as Ludlow town manager, Brendan McNamara addressed the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) on matters affecting the town and village. In a lively and interactive discussion, McNamara briefed the Rotarians on the status of municipal infrastructure, such as the wastewater treatment plant and sports fields reconstruction, the reopening of local businesses, and repairs and improvements to area roadways.

With his first town and village meetings behind him, McNamara said he is now anxious to substantively address the significant issues ahead, including settling flood related matters with FEMA, addressing issues related to the proposed merger of the Ludlow town and village, and school and athletics challenges in light of declining student populations.

McNamara urged area resident involvement, and welcomed residents to make their voices heard on matters affecting the Ludlow area communities. He thanked everyone for the tremendous support he has enjoyed in his first year in the position, especially in the aftermath of the July 2023 flood.

