LRC hears from district governor

LUDLOW, Vt. – Pictured is Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) President George Thomson with the 2024-2025 district governor, Bill Stevens, who is a member of the Bellows Falls Rotary Club. Bill is visiting all 55 Rotary Clubs in district 7870 during his one-year term. Bill discussed the current status and initiatives of the district. He presented the president with a flag with the international theme for the year “The Magic of Rotary,” and complimented the Ludlow club for their support of Rotary initiatives local and international.