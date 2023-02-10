“Love your Library” ending

LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join us at the Fletcher Memorial Library on Thursay, Feb. 16 from 4-6 p.m. for the in person end of our online auction bidding frenzy.

Staff and “Friends” will be here to greet you, answer questions, and assist with your online bidding. Bring your own device, or use one of ours. Payment accepted at the end of the auction and you may take your items with you. Remittance may be by cash, check, or PayPal. If shipping is required, it is at the cost of the winning bidder.

Our auction is currently live and may be found at the link below. Local artisans, crafters, photographers, businesses, and many library supporters have generously donated items. Items are on display in the library. Come in from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to peruse. We have many gift certificates as well. Our goal to raise is $7,000. Please assist us in reaching it.

All proceeds are used to enhance the library’s services i.e.; our lending pass program, our online catalog, downloadable e-content, all tech and IT needs, and more. These services are not part of our operating budget. This is the staff’s fundraiser in support of our community’s needs and requests. Our 2023 “Love Your Library” online auction is our twenty-first annual auction.

Link via our website: www.fmlnews.org