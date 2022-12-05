Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad Banquet

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Nov. 13, the annual LVRS banquet and awards ceremony was held at the Burr and Burton Mountain Campus. Fifty-one people were in attendance. Here are some highlights of the proceedings.

For their contributions to the squad in a non-EMS role, Honorary Member Awards were presented to Dale Malekoff, Tim Goodwin, Pam Frothingham, Melissa Hart, and Esther Fishman

Mike Gayda and Birgit Sutter-Davis were recognized for becoming members of the 500 Call Club.

Lifesaving Awards were earned by Doug Friant and Bruno Licata. Their timely actions were directly responsible for saving the life of a patient.

The William J. Cobb, Sr. Memorial Award was presented to Jeff DiStasio for his outstanding work to improve communications between LVRS members and EMS-Fire Dispatch.

LVRS has been serving the towns of Andover, Jamaica, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Stratton, Weston, Windham, and Winhall. Our first official call was in June 1964. From that date we have responded to 19,300 calls. There were 698 calls in the year July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022.

You can help.

VOLUNTEER – We can train you as a driver.

We hold certification and licensing courses for VEFR, EMR, EMT, and AEMT.

DONATE – your contributions fund our medical supplies, equipment, fuel and training materials.

www.londonderryrescueVT.org