Londonderry vaccine clinic

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, in conjunction with Rescue Inc., will be conducting a Covid-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, June 2, from 5-8 p.m. The mobile clinic will be located at the Mountain Marketplace shopping center at the intersection of Routes 11 and 100, near the Londonderry Village Market.

This will be a “walk-in” clinic, no appointment is needed in advance, and the vaccine is free of charge. Those interested in receiving the vaccine will be asked to provide their name, address, date of birth, and telephone number for contact purposes. You will also be asked if you have any known allergies. After receiving the vaccine, you will be asked to wait in the area of the clinic for 15 minutes to ensure no allergic reaction occurs.

LVRS looks forward to seeing all those interested in getting the vaccine on June 2. If you have any questions about the vaccine, please contact your primary care provider prior to attending the clinic. In the unlikely event vaccine doses are unavailable on June 2, a rescheduled date will be posted at the site.