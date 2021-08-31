Londonderry to vote on cannabis and sales tax

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The town of Londonderry Selectboard has set a special Town Meeting for Sept. 17, 2021 for local voters to decide on both cannabis legalization in the community and the establishment of a 1% local sales tax. Voting will take place by Australian ballot at the Londonderry Town Office at 100 Old School St., with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Informational hearings are scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Londonderry Town Hall, 139 Middletown Rd., both Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

To provide information and varying viewpoints on the cannabis authorization votes, hearing invitees include representatives of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board, The Collaborative – a local substance abuse prevention organization, and a drug policy reform advocate.

Regarding the local sales tax, Town Administrator Shane O’Keefe estimates that it would raise approximately $112,000 with existing brick and mortar retail sales, if approved, and considerably more in online sales. And should cannabis sales also be authorized by the voters, revenues would increase accordingly as soon as 2023, provided a retail establishment begins operations.

The Town Meeting warning also includes an article authorizing the Selectboard to appoint the Town Constable. This is currently an elected position and an Australian ballot is required to allow for board appointment.

According to Town Clerk Kelly Pajala, voters may vote early or absentee by making a ballot request with the Town Clerk or on the day of the election at the polling place. To register to vote and request an absentee ballot, visit the Town Clerk’s office during open hours or go to www.mvp.vermont.gov.