Londonderry talks STR fees, town hall renovations

LONDONDERRY, Vt.—Proposed fee structures for the recently-established short-term rental (STR) registry once again dominated the discussions of the Londonderry Selectboard, which met on Feb. 19. The selectboard also continued discussing potential amendments to the town Personnel Policy, and approved the preliminary cost estimate for the town hall renovation project.

Londonderry received a vote of $1.3 million last year to renovate the town office, and after a year of preparations and planning, they are about to put the project out to bid. Project architect Jonathan Saccoccio presented the updated floor plans to the selectboard. Despite several new rooms on both the ground and basement floors, including offices, meeting rooms, and a kitchenette in the basement, Saccoccio said his team endeavored to maintain the central feel of the space. The front entrance still leads into the main hallway, and the entire entryway is now more equitably accessible by a direct wheelchair ramp. Some of the proposed changes will depend on the results of later bidding, as the plans estimate a higher cost than the initial budget provides, but Saccoccio said priorities with the current budget include an elevator between the first and basement floors, and replacing the staircase to bring it up to code. Construction could take anywhere between six and eight months, during which time the town will have to find alternate spaces for government operations; Saccocio explained that phasing the process to avoid this would create additional expenses.

The Londonderry STR Ordinance took effect on Feb. 17, but the annual registration requirement will not apply until July 1, and the town will begin accepting applications on April 1. Before then, the selectboard has to agree on a structure for the application fees, which they have so far been unable to do. Melissa Brown reminded her fellow selectboard members that they had previously agreed that the goals of the registry included deterring investment properties – STRs operated by individuals who are not homesteaders or second-homeowners. Brown said that her proposed three-tiered structure would accomplish this by imposing higher fees on investment properties, and lower fees on second-homeowners and homesteaders. Chair Tom Cavanagh disagreed, saying that this would introduce unnecessary complications and too much extra work confirming the status of each property that a $500 flat fee would avoid. Cavanagh also said that town attorney Bob Fisher told him that the STR application fees cannot make any revenue for the town if they are to meet state requirements. The selectboard discussed potential work-arounds and compromises, ultimately agreeing that they needed more information from Fisher before taking definitive action on the issue.

Per the town attorney’s recommendations, the selectboard continued discussing the conflict of interest section of the town Personnel Policy. The town clerk also voiced her concerns with an addendum relating to operating hours of the clerk’s office and elected officials benefits, which the selectboard discussed at length.

The Londonderry Selectboard has a special meeting on Feb. 29, for an informational hearing on the Bond Vote. Their regular meetings are on the first and third Mondays of every month, at 6 p.m., at the town office (Twitchell Building).