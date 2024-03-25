Londonderry moves forward on wastewater projects

LONDONDERRY, Vt.— At their March 18 meeting, the Londonderry Selectboard heard from the Village Wastewater Committee on next steps for the town wastewater projects, approved the use of Pingree Park for a Mountain Towns Recreation fundraiser concert, discussed the hiring process for the town’s short-term rental (STR) administrator, approved the formation of a working group to review and revise the STR ordinance, approved the Town Highway Financial Plan, reviewed possible funding avenues with the Municipal Technical Assistance Program grant, ratified the liquor and tobacco licenses for the Londonderry Village Market, appointed several town officials, and amended the town’s bidding process.

The meeting began with the annual organizational article, during which the selectboard reappointed Thomas Cavanagh as chair, and replaced James Fleming with fellow member Martha Dale as vice-chair. The selectboard will continue meeting on the first and third Mondays of the month, at 6 p.m., at the town office (Twitchell Building). Official notices will be posted at the town office and the two post offices, and The Vermont Journal will continue to be Londonderry’s paper of record.

Two representatives from the village wastewater committee, Larry Gubb and Tom Metcalfe, updated the selectboard on necessary next steps for the town’s two wastewater projects. The first priority, they said, was completing contracts for the design phase of both projects. Getting an archeological survey of the area is also a top priority, as historically significant findings such as old burial sites could be grounds to halt the project even up to 90% completion. Selectboard member Melissa Brown suggested hiring a project manager later in the year to oversee project execution, especially as the committee is no longer required to report to the town planning commission.

Londonderry is currently applying for a Municipal Technical Assistance Program grant through the Windham Regional Planning Commission to fund several town projects, including updating the eight-year-old town plan. Flood recovery and mitigation was another key issue, as FEMA support is winding down around the state. As the scope of what the grant could cover is actively broadening, the town has not made an official application yet, but they are working with the Regional Planning Commission to navigate the changing applications. Dale and town administrator Shane O’Keefe noted the importance of prioritization in this process, and determining which funding avenues are most appropriate for individual projects, and O’Keefe emphasized that the town “should try to get some plans done so that when the grants come around, we’ll be ready to roll.”