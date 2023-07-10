Londonderry Lions Duck Derby

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Thank you to the four youngsters who pulled the winning Ducks for the Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions Club Annual Duck Derby following the Londonderry Fourth of July Parade.

After careful consideration, we did not put the ducks in the river to race. After all the recent rains, the water was high and the current was swift, we didn’t want any one injured retrieving rubber ducks.

We put all of the purchased ducks in a kiddie pool and let the kids stir them up and pick the winners.

The winners are: First place, $250, Duck #287 Cindy Cooke, Manchester; second place, $100, Duck #401, Kathy Dorman, Vergennes; third place, $50, Duck #424, Joe Pickard, South Londonderry.

The new prize given this year is the Lame Duck award, worth $25, won by the Armor family of Londonderry with Duck#577. Congratulations to all. A huge thank you to all who contribute and donate to the Lions fundraisers in our Tri-Mountain communities. All of these monies go right back into our Tri-Mountain area to help those in need.