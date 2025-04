LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Join the Londonderry Long Term Recovery Committee for a presentation and discussion on the committee’s draft plan.

The public forum will be held on May 3, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at the Flood Brook School, 91 Vermont Route 11, Londonderry, Vt.

Light snacks and coffee will be served.

Any questions can be directed to Aileen Tulloch, town administrator, at 802-824-3356, extension 5, or via email at townadmin@londonderryvt.org.