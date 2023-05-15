Londonderry Community Lunches return

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Second Congregational Church in Londonderry, Vt. is thrilled to announce the return of the very popular community lunches. Lunch is provided for free, along with dessert and entertainment. The first community lunch of 2023 will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 12 p.m. World renowned chef Patty Pettit will be preparing a sumptuous feast for all. Servers will cater to your every need, and the very amazing accordion player Becky Graber will be on hand to provide music and get your feet stomping and your hands clapping.

No need to sign up – just show up. All are welcome. Bring yourself, bring your family, bring your friends – but please don’t bring your pets. If you need a ride to the event, you can call the church office to request one. A free will offering will be gathered at this event. The Second Congregational Church is located at 2051 North Main Street (Vermont Route 11), Londonderry, Vt. Call the church office at 802-824-6453 with any questions.