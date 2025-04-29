Londonderry cemeteries open May 1

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Town of Londonderry Cemetery Commission would like the public to know that the Londonderry cemeteries are open as of May 1. Clean-up of the cemeteries by the cemetery caretakers begins shortly afterward. Please remove all decorations that have been added to the cemeteries over the winter. Any winter decoration items remaining on cemetery plots will be removed and disposed of. The cemetery commission thanks everyone for their cooperation.

As a reminder, plantings in the cemetery are not allowed. Also, if anyone is aware of a veteran who is buried in one of the Londonderry cemeteries and does not have the proper armed forces/veteran marker and flag, please alert the Londonderry town offices at 802-824-3356, and the cemetery commission will see that that is attended to.