Local teacher earns CAT certification

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Bruce Whitman, of Leland and Gray Union High and Middle School, has earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified AMS Teacher designation, a professional recognition for completing required coursework and being actively engaged in raising Earth science literacy. Among science educators, the CAT designation is sought as a mark of distinction and recognition.

“The CAT Program provides an incentive for continued professional growth for Earth science educators, ensuring that CATs remain up-to-date on new developments in Earth science and teaching standards. It offers K-12 educators opportunities to enroll in AMS Education Program courses to enhance their knowledge of weather, ocean, and climate science,” said AMS Executive Director Keith Seitter.

Bruce Whitman, of Athens, Vt., has been a teacher at Leland and Gray Union High and Middle School, in Townshend, Vt., for 22 years and currently teaches two dual enrollment classes in atmospheric science and chemistry through Northern Vermont University – Lyndon Campus, along with human anatomy and physiology, biology, and introductory classes in chemistry and physics. Whitman is finishing up a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Atmospheric Science through California University of Pennsylvania in May. California University is a division of the State University System of Pennsylvania.

To earn the CAT, active, in-service K-12 teachers and informal educators must have a degree in atmospheric or related science and/or have successfully completed all the requirements of at least two of the AMS Education Program’s Professional Development Courses for graduate credit. CATs must also earn professional development points in order to maintain their certification. These points can be earned by additional AMS coursework, attending scientific seminars or meetings and similar activities.

The AMS promotes the development and dissemination of information and education on the atmospheric and related oceanic and hydrologic sciences and the advancement of their professional applications. Founded in 1919, AMS has a membership of more than 12,000 professionals, students, and weather enthusiasts. AMS publishes 11 atmospheric and related oceanic and hydrologic journals, sponsors more than 12 conferences annually, offers educators low cost graduate coursework in weather, ocean and climate science, and provides many other programs and services.