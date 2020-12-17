Local siblings win ghost story contest

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Saugus.net has announced the winners for its 23rd annual Halloween Ghost Story contest, and two of them are Cavendish locals, Lorien and Luke Strange, who won third place in the Middle School category and second place in the Interactive Fiction Category respectively with their stories “They Fly Out In Winter” and “Spooky Times.” This is Lorien’s second time winning the contest as she was a first place winner last year with her story “Bayou Fog.”

They are the only two winners from anywhere in New England this year. Other winners this year came from Arizona, California, England (UK), Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Texas. Past years’ winners have come from numerous additional states, provinces, and countries that did not boast winners this year. It is arguably now the largest annual ghost story contest in the English-speaking world.

Competition was fierce. In addition to the school-age categories, the contest features an adult level that has grown increasingly popular with both established and unpublished authors alike.

All the winning stories can be found online at www.saugus.net/Contests/Halloween.