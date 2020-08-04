Local communications district receives initial grant

REGION – The Deerfield Valley Communications Union District was recently awarded a grant of $10,000 from the Vermont Community Foundation.

“We know your work is critical, especially in this time of COVID-19 pandemic response,” said Sarah Waring, vice president for Grants and Community Investments at Vermont Community Foundation. “The level of emergency in our communities is unprecedented and we know that you are a vital part of response and recovery.”

DVCUD, established in April, exists to secure broadband internet access for everyone in southeastern Vermont. The district is one of several new municipal entities forming around the state. Still inviting new member towns, DVCUD currently includes 15 towns in Windham and Bennington counties: Brattleboro, Dover, Guilford, Halifax, Jamaica, Londonderry, Marlboro, Readsboro, Stamford, Stratton, Vernon, Wardsboro, Whitingham, Wilmington, and Windham.

DVCUD’s guiding statement is “the internet is an essential service for every Vermonter. The future of our communities’ health depends on closing the digital divide and driving economic diversity. Our vision and principles are our core beliefs in setting a course to provide access not just to some but to all.”

“These funds will give our CUD an important, initial lift,” said DVCUD’s Governing Board Chair Ann Manwaring of Wilmington. “The energy board members are bringing to this vision is impressive. We are working diligently to set the stage for clear success.” The non-binding grant funds will be used in support of initial infrastructure development, including financial and communications platforms as well as strategic planning.

For further information about the Deerfield Valley Communications Union District, visit www.dvfiber.org.