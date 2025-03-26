Local author releases third fiction novel

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Author and Springfield resident Richard Zwicker has recently had his third work of fiction, “The Sum of Its Parts,” published by Water Dragon Press.

After surviving his climactic encounter with Victor in the Arctic Ocean, the monster of Frankenstein is rescued by a whaler. Torn by guilt, he decides to use his intelligence and experience to find redemption. He returns to Switzerland, and adopts his creator’s last name, reinventing himself as a consulting detective, specializing in monsters. His motto: “No case too monstrous.”

Soon, with his assistant Igor, he matches his wits and strength with Dracula, the Invisible Man, the Wolf-man, and zombies.

Zwicker is a retired English teacher living in Springfield, Vt., with his wife and beagle. He taught English and creative writing at Windsor High School for 22 years. His short stories have appeared in Heroic Fantasy Quarterly, Stupefying Stories, and Dragon Gems. Two collections of his work, “Walden Planet and Other Stories” and “The Reopened Cask and Other Stories” are also available. In addition to reading and writing, he likes to play the piano, jog, and fight the good fight against what he used to call middle age.

For more information, as well as links to purchase the book, visit www.waterdragonpublishing.com/sum-of-its-parts.