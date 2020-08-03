Live music returns to the Weston green

WESTON, Vt. – Nearly 100 Weston residents and neighbors were on hand Saturday, July 25 for the return of live music to the Weston Village Green, presented by the talented faculty of the Kinhaven Music School. The program included selections from Bach, Paganini, O’Connor, Dvorak, Mendelssohn, and Perrault. Artists included Deborah Buck, violin; Tomoko Fujita, cello; Joana Genova Rudiakov, violin; and Ari Rudiakov, viola.

Precautions including social distancing and masking were respected, and names were recorded in case contact tracing became necessary. Everyone was respectful and compliant.

Like many arts organizations, Kinhaven has canceled not only their usual summer concert series but the entire summer program. The Weston community always turns out in large numbers for Kinhaven’s on-campus student and faculty concerts, which have built a national reputation for quality, diversity, and the joyful celebration of music.

The concert was organized by the Kinhaven co-executive director Deborah Buck with the help of Anthony Mazzocchi, the Kinhaven Board, Marisa Bolognese and Annie Aft.

Buck made a special point of thanking the Weston community for their support in these challenging times. “We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to give back to the community that we love so much.” The enthusiastic audience made it clear that they have missed gathering for live performance, and the artists commented that there is nothing that can replace the experience of playing in front of a live and appreciative audience. A special thank you to the Weston Ladies of the Green for the use of their beautiful venue.

For more information on Kinhaven Music School, go to www.kinhaven.org.