Live music at Perkinsville Community Church

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – The Perkinsville Community Church, 35 Church Street in Perkinsville, Vt., will be hosting live music every first Sunday, from 4-5:30 p.m., starting Jan. 5. This historic church has recently been renovated, and will be opening its doors to various other events in the coming months.

Matt Meserve will be here for our Jan. 5 concert. Matt is an amazing piano player and singer. We have also scheduled The Poor Cousins, a violin and guitar duo, for Feb. 2, and Paula Boyle, a cellist, for March 2. Please keep an eye out for our upcoming schedule. This is a free event, but donations will be accepted each month to go towards local charities. If you have any questions, please email churchperkinsville@gmail.com , or follow the church on Facebook for event updates at www.facebook.com/PerkinsvilleChurch.