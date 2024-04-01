Lippert speaks at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts announces the return of the NXT Curators Series, offering an opportunity for audiences to hear from curators in various arts and humanities fields.

On Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m., join Angelina Lippert, the chief curator of Poster House, the country’s first museum dedicated to the art and history of posters, for an evening discussing the fascinating history of Art Deco advertising. From the Paris Exhibition of 1925, up through the 1939 New York World’s Fair, this talk covers everything from the Great Gatsby up through the Great Depression. Discover the true meaning behind the definition of “deco,” and how it became the first global art movement.

Lippert is the author of “The Art Deco Poster,” and has lectured at the School of Visual Arts, The Cooper Union, New York University, the Pratt Institute, The New York Times, Columbia University, and The Sotheby’s Institute of Art. She has written for Muse by Clio, and is currently a reviewer at the New York Journal of Books. She holds a master’s degree in the art of the Russian avant-garde from the Courtauld Institute of Art in London, and a bachelor’s degree in theology and art history from Smith College.

The NXT Curator Series is sponsored in part by the Putney Public Library. Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. All talks are free to attend, but donations are appreciated. Advance registration is available at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102.