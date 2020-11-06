Linda Bickford retires from Mountain Valley Health Center

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Mountain Valley Health Center announced that Linda Bickford will retire from her role as director in late November after 14 years of dedicated service. “Linda Bickford manages the health center with energy, creativity, diplomacy, and a dedicated community focus,” said Skip Raymond, co-president of the Mountain Valley Health Council. “It is with great gratitude and also enormous regret that we share the news of her departure.”

Under Linda’s energetic, steady and able leadership the clinic has grown to meet the healthcare needs of mountain town residents. She made innovative changes to the front desk and waiting areas, the nursing station and the blood drawing area all in an effort to make every patient feel more comfortable with their health care experience. As director, Linda helped the clinic navigate the successful merger with Springfield Medical Care Systems. Over the past year, she put systems and procedures in place during the pandemic to keep staff and patients alike safe. Most recently, she oversaw the renovation of “The Annex,” the health center’s lower level.

Linda and her husband Carl moved to the area in 1991.They raised three boys here who are now married with children of their own. The Bickfords are relocating to Florida.

Springfield Medical Care Systems, the health network that operates Mountain Valley Health Center, has begun a search for a new director.