SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – September is “Library Card Sign Up Month.” Explore your possibilities. Your new library card will give you access to thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, magazines, online courses, e-books, audiobooks, puzzles, games, and much more. We even have a telescope that you can borrow. The first 12 people to sign up will receive a Friends of the Library book bag. You can sign up in person or online. To sign up in person, visit us at Springfield Town Library, 43 Main St., Springfield, Vt. We are open Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. To sign up online please visit our website www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.