Library book sale planned for September

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Friends of the Springfield Town Library will hold their annual book sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25 at the former Armory on Fairground Road. They will begin accepting donations July 6. People with books, games, puzzles, or visual media to donate may call the library at 802-885-3108 for information on when the Armory will be open to accept materials.

In the past, the book sale has occurred in the summer; donations would arrive starting in the spring. There is much cleaning and sorting to do before the event, and with an all-volunteer group, it took several months to get everything ready for the mid-summer sale. Covid-19 prevented FOSTL from accepting books in the spring, so the timeline for the sale has gotten pushed into the early fall.

If you have books or other appropriate items to donate, please remember to check the condition. Moldy or mildewed volumes cannot be accepted. FOSTL is looking forward to hosting this popular event and hopes to see a lot of bibliophiles in attendance this September.