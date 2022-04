RUTLAND, Vt. – Funeral Services and calling hours for Leonard T. Carlisle, who died on Jan. 9, 2022, will be held, Friday, May 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The funeral will be held Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at the Cavendish Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Cavendish Cemetery. A reception will follow in Ludlow.