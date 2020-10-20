Legislative funding provides free classes and training for Vermonters

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermonters whose employment has been impacted by Covid-19 can access more than 100 free classes and training opportunities this fall through the Vermont State Colleges System, thanks to a $2.3 million allocation of Coronavirus Relief Funds from the Vermont Legislature.

Funding provides tuition, supplies, and support services to Vermonters who have been laid off, furloughed, had hours cut, or been employed in an industry that has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible Vermonters can enroll in a wide variety of classes and training at the Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. Classes and training are available in high-demand fields such as early childhood education, healthcare, business, and manufacturing.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Vermonters to gain new skills and explore new career options during a time of unprecedented challenge and uncertainty,” said VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny. “The Vermont State Colleges System has a proud history of helping students realize greater job security and economic stability, and this program complements our efforts to create a stronger, more resilient Vermont.”

For more information and to register for classes, visit www.vsc.edu/VtWorkers.

Funding for this workforce training initiative is provided to the Vermont State Colleges in coordination with the Vermont Department of Labor.