“Legalized Cannabis for Beginners” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFELD, Vt. – Join Shannon on Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m., at the Springfield Town Library, for her presentation “Just Say Yes – Legalized Cannabis for Beginners.”

Are you curious about the world of legalized cannabis, but don’t know where to start? Join Shannon Morrill from Something Wicked Cannabis for an informative session tailored for beginners.

With legalization progressing to the point that we now have recreational dispensaries open for those 21 and older in Vermont, lots of folks have questions. People who have never used pot are wondering if it might be fun or useful for them. Those who used it in youth may be wondering what options are available on the legal market. And users who have been growing or using medicinally for years might wonder what the recreational market has for them. Shannon will discuss what is currently available in the world of flowers, prerolls, vapes, edibles, tinctures, capsules, and topicals. What is THC, what is CBD, and why does it matter? How do inhalants work differently than ingestibles? This isn’t your little brother’s stash – find out how pot has grown up.

Shannon has a Master of Science in genetic counseling, and worked with cancer patients for nearly 20 years. After the chaos of Covid and becoming a single mom, she decided to call on her science background and find work that was profitable, flexible, whimsical, and fun. With some money left from the sale of her house, she started Something Wicked Cannabis Company, hired some amazing new friends, and created a place where adults can feel like kids in a candy store.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.