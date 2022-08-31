“Learning Together” returns to SAPCC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC), now celebrating their 30th anniversary, is bringing back the much anticipated “Learning Together” program, which took a break during the last five years. The program is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6, 2022. Enrollment is open and will remain open for new participants to begin anytime throughout the year.

The obstacles for many teens and young adults in our region are overwhelming, but SAPCC perseveres to continue building bridges of support for families in southern Windsor and northern Windham counties. Learning Together is for all teens and young adults seeking an alternative educational program that provides wraparound support with individualized schedules including high school education, job and life skills training, mental health counseling, and parent education with onsite childcare for those who need it.

SAPCC provides a safe and supportive environment at 80 Jack and Jill Lane in North Springfield, Vt. Jenna Wheeler, program coordinator, will work directly with participants to help pave the way toward becoming self-supporting, contributing workers, parents, and citizens.

For more information please contact the Springfield Area Parent Child Center at 802-886-5242 or email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.