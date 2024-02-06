Learn about Google software at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Let’s learn more about Google on Monday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Google offers a wide variety of tools, well beyond just searching the internet. This small group class will look at how Google can be used for word processing and other office applications, online file storage, maps, street view, and satellite images, as well as other tools. After a quick overview, the class will focus on the tools that participants are most interested in. The library has laptops available, or people can bring their own device. Those who do not have a Google account should set one up before the class. If help is needed to set up an account, library staff can assist. This class is limited to four people, and sign up is needed. Please note that if people are placed on the waitlist, this class may be offered again.

Those who need individual attention on this topic or any other may sign up for a one-on-one help session being held on Feb. 5 and 12, at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. both days. Tech Help classes fill up quickly. Call the library at 802-885-3018 to sign up for any of the tech classes. Please note that the library staff will be participating in professional development the morning of Feb. 5. The library will open that day at 11:30 a.m.