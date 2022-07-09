Leadership Southeast Vermont accepting applications

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Leadership Southeast Vermont program will soon be starting up Sessions for the 2022-23 course. LSEVT serves both Windham and Windsor counties, preparing individuals to meet the challenges of the future. We are hopeful to get strong participation this year, and while the applications are rolling in, there are still spots available to be filled.

The 2020 graduating class was comprised of participants from Brattleboro, Springfield, and surrounding towns. Two teams collaborated on group projects to serve our immediate communities, and the graduates are now better connected within the region and more informed about ways to have a positive impact in our neighborhoods.

The Leadership Southeast Vermont program is an immensely valuable learning and growth opportunity. The course fosters an increased understanding of the issues facing our neighborhoods and creates awareness of the resources available to meet those challenges. You will gain experiences in this course that you can get no other way. Class participants have a shared commitment to becoming active leaders in their communities and improving the future of Southeast Vermont. If you are interested to join us, now is the time to contact us for more information. If someone you know could benefit from the class, please make the connection, and send them our way.

Early applicants receive a tuition discount, so don’t miss the Early Bird Deadline on July 31. Thank you for helping us to inspire local individuals to become the trustees of our community.

Contact the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-885-2779 or email taylor@springfieldvt.com for details. More information can also be found on the LSEVT website at www.leadershipsevt.org