LCC presents “Vermont Wetlands”

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Conservation Commission (LCC) invites you to a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., when Wetlands Ecologist Rebecca Chalmers will talk about all things wetland. We hope you can join us and learn about this important habitat as we try to answer: Why are wetlands important for people, wildlife, and water quality? What are Vermont’s wetland regulations? What are the responsibilities for landowners with wetlands on their properties? How can you report a concern? And what support is there for enhancing or conserving wetlands, or participating in mapping and iNaturalist for those wanting to get involved with wetlands?

To attend the program, go to the Londonderry Conservation Commission’s “Events” page at www.tinyurl.com/Zoom-LCC, where you’ll find complete instructions for joining by computer or telephone. While you’re there, look for the link to LCC’s YouTube channel, where you’ll be able to enjoy all of our past presentations.

Rebecca Chalmers, M.S. is District Wetlands Ecologist in the Wetlands Program of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation