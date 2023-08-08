Lake Rescue Association’s 90th annual meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Lake Rescue Association (LRA) president Bruce Zanca opened their annual meeting on Aug. 5 by acknowledging the recent flooding, and getting right to the agenda to leave time for questions, concerns, and comments.

Board treasurer Kevin Golmont went over assets and expenditures, stating the board had $359,809 in cash and investments as of June 30. “It looks like we’re cash rich at the moment,” Golmont said, “but we have some big expenditures coming up,” which included milfoil maintenance that started in June, and can cost the board over $60,000 in one year. They still encourage donations, which are tax deductible, to the nonprofit organization.

Zanca explained that milfoil is an invasive plant species, and lakes that haven’t been mitigated are unusable for swimming and boating. The Lake Rescue Association has trained milfoil inspectors, a professional dive team who deploys bottom barriers that blanket the bottom of the lake, and a Diver Assisted Suction Harvesting (DASH) boat. They have suspended all of this work for the rest of the summer, as the condition of the lake is too bad to see the bottom from the recent flood. This may impact the grant they get, which normally covers about 25% of their milfoil expenses.

They also typically dredge the channel between the Lake Rescue lakes, Round Pond and the larger lake, as sediment builds up and makes the channel impassable for boaters. They have suspended this work as well, as they would remove about 5,000 cubic yards of material, which would take about 500 dump truck loads, and didn’t want to add that traffic to the current temporary roads.

The Mary Rita $1,000 Scholarship is offered to graduating seniors in the area each year. This year they awarded the scholarship to Greta Bernier, who lives in Andover, graduated from Green Mountain, and is going to Atlantic and Bar Harbor to study marine science.

The board announced they would like to set Aug. 12 and 19 for cleanup dates. A sign up sheet was passed around.

The last order of business was board re-elections for president Bruce Zanca, who hoped to retire this year, secretary Natalie Fisher, and treasurer Kevin Golmont, who all agreed to renew their seats. The board unanimously voted in favor of the renewals, with one lone nay from Zanca’s wife, erupting the room in laughter.

Zanca moved to discuss the devastation of the flooding that impacted the region. “Neighbors took it upon themselves to help fix the roads.” Zanca formally recognized four people who really stepped up and helped the town: Trevor Benson, Greg McGowan from McGowan Landscaping, Mike O’Neil from M&M Excavating, and Doug Rose from Green Mountain Sugarhouse.

Ludlow municipal manager Brendan McNamara gave a breakdown of the timeframe of flooding in town, starting at 2 a.m. on July 10, stating that it’s been almost a month, and “we’ve made leaps and bounds.” McNamara said he was proud to be from Cavendish, and to be working in Ludlow. “The emergency response in this town was unbelievable.” He said we’ve moved into the recovery stage, and roads are being put into semi-permanent position. He’s optimistic that from this we can build back better – the road infrastructure, culverts, and river management – but it’s going to be a long process.

McNamara also warned that the wastewater plant is half functional. It is handling the 3,000 residents currently, but winter months are coming, “we’re not to the point where we can handle the full capacity this town has to offer on a holiday week.”

FEMA representatives said they opened seven disaster recovery centers throughout the state in Ludlow, Rutland, Londonderry, and Springfield, and encourages residents to apply for disaster assistance. You can also apply by phone at 1-800-621-3362, or online at www.disasterassistance.gov. You can be a homeowner, business owner, or renter to apply. The FEMA application deadline is Sept. 12.

Tim Baker, FEMA infrastructure director, said to consider FEMA relief as the “last resort” if other options don’t work out, such as insurance. He also thanked local property owners, stating, “As much as you’re struggling to go through this, Vermonters have been incredibly polite.”

Representatives encourage you to contact your insurance; if they don’t cover your claim, then present that documentation to FEMA. It’s very important to document everything to get assistance and the coverage you need. Don’t settle for the first offer, negotiate a better one with receipts, bills, and quotes to make your case.

Joe Woody, USDA advisor for recovery, also stated that the income requirements for home repair loans and grants went up, and the age requirements have been waived.

It was also stressed that FEMA doesn’t take the lead on your projects. They ask you what you’re going to do, and make sure it fits with the rules and regulations they have. They reimburse for the work you do.

There were many questions and comments from concerned residents about their properties, and the lakes and rivers. Zanca said sediment from neighboring towns is washing into our rivers and lakes, and we’re paying the price for it.

LRA Vice President Spencer Rubin said we have to come together as a town – the Lake Rescue Association, homeowners, officials – and make a master plan to fix everything that needs addressing.

McNamara said we’re all shooting at the same target. We don’t have an answer today, but we’re going to try to work together so we’re not doubling back on each other to address the same issues.

Zanca reported that 20 samples were taken from Lake Pauline and Rescue, but “I don’t want the liability of saying it’s safe or not safe,” he stated. “Only you as individuals can make that decision. I am not going in the lakes for any appreciable amount of time.” He also encouraged everyone to get their well water tested.

Suzanne Garvey, owner of Mary Davis Real Estate, asked about the rivers getting wider and more shallow over the years. Knowing you aren’t supposed to dredge a river, she asked if, given the circumstances, some areas could be excavated to prevent future floods and washouts. “That ecosystem has already been affected,” she said. McNamara stated he had met with Scott Jensen, river management engineer, and there were six or more areas they discussed dredging for the betterment of the town.

Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has a disaster relief fund, which has collected over $200,000, in an effort to help residents and businesses. Crown Point Board of Realtors is working to disperse the funds directly to businesses and homeowners. Garvey handed out applications, stating the deadline is Friday, Aug. 11.

Tom Kelly, resident of Red Bridge Road, suggested working with the state to lower the water of the lake as a logical way to clean up at a fraction of the cost of dredging. He said if you “open the slooshway,” you could lower the water six feet. Kelly explained that’s how they built the circular dam on Red Bridge Road. Zanca said he has asked before and the state has denied to do so.

Zanca thanked the Lake Rescue Association board of directors for all of their hard work, acknowledged Paul Tashjian from FEMA for brining all of their representativess together and for working temporarily in the community. He thanked everyone in the Town of Ludlow – police, fire, water, highway, transfer station, and everyone else for working 24/7 on all of our behalf. To residents he said, “Be strong, and be gentle and kind to your neighbors.”

The next annual meeting is the first Saturday in August, 2024.