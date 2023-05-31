LAHS 2023 season looking bright

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The 2023 season at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society (LAHS) is looking bright thanks to two bits of good fortune.

First, LAHS received $16,500 in ARPA funding from the town of Londonderry.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is now able to proceed with important upgrades at its historic headquarters, the Custer Sharp House. The award will enable the society to replace the outdated wiring on the second floor, and repair chimneys that are crumbling. “Maintaining this historic home for future generations is an important part of our mission,” says Hilary Batchelor, president of LAHS. “We are so grateful to the town for recognizing its importance, and supporting our preservation efforts.”

Second, The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is also pleased to welcome Trystan Bates as its new collections manager.

A Weston resident, Trystan has substantial experience in managing art galleries in New York and Argentina. He is also an artist in his own right, with a degree from Parsons School of Design. In addition to managing LAHS’s collection of art and historical artifacts, Trystan looks forward to exploring new ways to bring art into our community. Stop by and say hello to Trystan at the at the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s headquarters, Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road.

For more information about LAHS, its programs, and exhibits, visit the society’s website at www.lahsvt.org, or email them at LAHS1780@gmail.com.