Kurt R. Brackenbury, 1960-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kurt R. Brackenbury, 63, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on April 4, 2024, at home, surrounded by his loving wife Tammy L. Brackenbury. He was born on April 26, 1960, in Long Island, N.Y., to Richard and Erika (Wolfram) Brackenbury. Kurt grew up in Stowe, Vt., with his three sisters and two brothers, in a small bed and breakfast called the Stowe-Bound Lodge. Kurt spent most of his days on the farm, where they raised sheep and wool; he was his mom’s best help when it came to the lambing season. Kurt was known as a “Dare Devil” growing up, he always was finding something to jump or flip off from. When Kurt wasn’t working on the farm, he was learning about anything mechanical, and finding something that he could fix. This led him to rebuilding his first motorcycle in the basement of their home at the age of 16. He was also trained to work on small engines, and was hired by a local company working on lawn mowers at the age of 16. After a few years, at the age of 18, Kurt relocated to the small town of Bellows Falls, Vt., where he was sworn into the Bellows Falls Police force. He spent five and a half years as a police officer, and later moved to working for the hydro company before they closed. Kurt then worked for himself and several other companies in IT working on computers, until he started his career in the manufacturing industry at Wheelan until he retried in 2022. Kurt was enjoying retirement, traveling with his wife, kids, and loving dog Lola.

He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Erika Brackenbury, and brother David Brackenbury.

He is survived by his wife Tammy Brackenbury, sister Lisa Maurice and spouse Michael Maurice, sister-in-law Annie Destito (partner of David), brother Peter Brackenbury, sister Frieda Mayo and spouse Michael Mayo, and sister Sarah Ouellette. He is also survived by his children Meagan Prue, Hallie LaFayette, and Jacob LaFayette. Kurt is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.